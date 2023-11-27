Tinubu’s intervention window dressing, crisis not over – PDP

Nov 27,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a mere window dressing.

PDP said the political crisis is not over because Akeredolu “remains in hiding.”

Kennedy Peretei, the spokesman of the party said this in a statement after Tinubu invited Aiyedatiwa and other concerned parties to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was aimed at settling the political feud in the state following Akeredolu’s absence.

During the meeting, Tinubu called for a truce, while ensuring that the matter of impeachment was laid to rest.

Reacting, Peretei said the internal party affair was having an effect on governance in the state.

He lamented the taxpayers’ money being deployed on what he called fruitless trips to Abuja.

Peretei said: “Let us pray that the presidential intervention will not go the way of the Bello Masari Reconciliation Committee set up by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“After several trips to Abuja at taxpayers’ expense, both parties returned to court despite.

From what we have read about the outcome, Tinubu’s intervention is a mere window dressing.

“Out of respect for his office, the impeachment of the deputy governor will no longer see daylight, but as long as Akeredolu remains in hiding, it is not yet Uhuru, the cat and mouse race will still continue. The siege is not yet over.”(www.naija247news.com)