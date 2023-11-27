Menu
Tinubu inherited government that was almost in a coma – Ogun governor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 27,2023.

The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that Bola Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost in comatose.

The governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Nov. 26.

He said, “The President Tinubu-led administration has been very bold and audacious.

“They’ve taken the bull by the horns. They’ve done what no government has done in the history of Nigeria.

“Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost comatose. I believe this government is very bold and taking the bull by the horns.

“President Tinubu has been able to do what no president has ever been able to do in the history of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu deregulated the petroleum industry to save Nigerians.”

The governor, however, urged Nigerians to be patient with the President, saying he is confident the Tinubu-led administration will tackle the challenges facing the country.

He added, “You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant.

"So, he is someone who is very spot on and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

