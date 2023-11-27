Shehu Sani Calls For Judicial Reform Ahead Of Next General Elections

Nov 27,2023.

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly has called for “a judicial reform to ensure that those who will preside over electoral cases are insulated from compromise.”

The Herald reports that Shehu Sani stated this at the 8th House of Justice Summit in Kaduna, where he was keynote speaker at the weekend.

Shehu Sani added that President Bola Tinubu must initiate an electoral reform ahead of the next general elections.

“People are losing hope. It is important that the Federal Government led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu immediately initiate an electoral reform programme that will correct the mistakes that have been made and also chart ways forward for the country. “Tinubu has been a man at the forefront of the struggle for democracy. He was one of those forced into exile during the struggle for democracy, so even if the election that brought him into power has been seriously challenged and flawed, he owes it as a duty to the nation and posterity to initiate necessary electoral reform that will make 2027 election better in conduct than the recent one. “Also, there is a need for judicial reform to ensure that those who will preside over electoral cases are insulated from compromise. People have lost hope in the executive and legislative arms of government, and now the judiciary too is fast going in that direction. “What happened in Plateau and Kano states are serious matters that challenge the honour and integrity of the judiciary. Events unfolding in this country should be of serious concern to all of us because if we don’t have electoral accountability we cannot have national stability.”(www.naija247news.com)