Politics & Govt News

Shehu Sani Calls For Judicial Reform Ahead Of Next General Elections

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 27,2023.

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly has called for “a judicial reform to ensure that those who will preside over electoral cases are insulated from compromise.”

The Herald reports that Shehu Sani stated this  at the 8th House of Justice Summit in Kaduna, where he was keynote speaker at the weekend.

Shehu Sani added that President Bola Tinubu must initiate an electoral reform ahead of the next general elections.

He said,

Quote
“People are losing hope. It is important that the Federal Government led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu immediately initiate an electoral reform programme that will correct the mistakes that have been made and also chart ways forward for the country.

“Tinubu has been a man at the forefront of the struggle for democracy. He was one of those forced into exile during the struggle for democracy, so even if the election that brought him into power has been seriously challenged and flawed, he owes it as a duty to the nation and posterity to initiate necessary electoral reform that will make 2027 election better in conduct than the recent one.

“Also, there is a need for judicial reform to ensure that those who will preside over electoral cases are insulated from compromise. People have lost hope in the executive and legislative arms of government, and now the judiciary too is fast going in that direction.

“What happened in Plateau and Kano states are serious matters that challenge the honour and integrity of the judiciary. Events unfolding in this country should be of serious concern to all of us because if we don’t have electoral accountability we cannot have national stability.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

