Sales rep docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.8m

Ikeja, Nov. 27, 2023 .

A 32-year-old former sales representative, Bashiru Olatunji, was on Monday dragged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged theft.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate E. Kubeinje, on a one-count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and November at Kosoko Street, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendant, while still acting as a sales representative to his employer, one Deke Super Store located at Ojodu Berger, stole the total sum of N7, 809, 000.

The money is said to be the property of his employer.

The prosecutor said investigations revealed that the defendant had been stealing money from the company for a long time but was later apprehended and detained by the police.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with proof of tax payments and verification and that one of them must be a blood relative.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 19 for trial. (www.naija247news.com)