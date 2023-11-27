Nigerian Aviation Authority Suspends All Wet-leased In United Nigeria Airlines

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended all the wet-leased aircraft in the operations of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA).

Meanwhile, the agency also launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the diversion of flight NUA 0506 operated by United Nigeria to Asaba Instead of its destination (Abuja) on Sunday.

It should be recalled that the operator, United Nigeria Airlines, had on Sunday, given an explanation to give the reason why its Lagos-Abuja flight was diverted to Asaba, Delta State capital, citing poor weather conditions.

The flight, NUA 0504, took off on Sunday from the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2, and was headed for Abuja, before the sudden diversion midair.

The airline’s spokesperson, Uchegbu Achilleus-Chud, in a statement, explained that the affected aircraft, NUA 0504, was “temporarily diverted to Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.”

The statement partly read: “A wrong announcement” by the cabin crew upon landing at Asaba was what created confusion among passengers.

“At all material time, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed,” he said.

But NCAA in a statement signed by Captain Musa Nuhu, urged Nigerian air travellers to remain calm as an investigation has commenced into the situation.

Nuhu, while confirming the suspension of the airline’s wet-leased aircraft, said NCAA’s decision has been communicated to the airline via a letter on Monday.

According to him, preliminary steps have been taken pending conclusions of ongoing investigation.

“The Authority wishes to reassure the travelling public that it will leave no stone unturned as it has always done in the past to ensure the continued safety of the aviation industry,” he said in statement.(www.naija247news.com).