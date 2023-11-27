Menu
Security News

Missing Fulani Leader Found Dead In Plateau

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The corpse of a missing Fulani leader, Umar Ibrahim, who went missing on Wednesday, has been found in an abandoned well at Jokom community in Mangu town of Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

Before his death, the deceased was the Ciroma of the state’s Kumbun district of Mangu LGA.

Spokesperson of the Operation Safe Haven, a security taskforce, maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James, confirmed the incident.

According to the leadership of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), the deceased had gone missing when he left a hospital on Wednesday to buy food for his sick wife, who was on admission.

Garba Abdullahi, state chairman of the group, explained how the body of their leader was recovered.

“He visited his wife at the sickbay in Mangu. Around 6 pm on Wednesday, he went out to buy food for her but couldn’t return.

“After searching for four days, the body was found in an abandoned Well close to the hospital. The corpse was recovered together with soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven who have been maintaining peace in the area.

“We are calling on all our members to remain calm and never take laws into their hands. We should continue to be law-abiding. The security agencies are doing their best. We are calling on the security to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

