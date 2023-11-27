November 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 11-year-old girl, Naomi Sotonye Elijah, who was earlier declared missing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been found.

Recall that the family raised alarm after the JSS2 student went missing on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Okilo Road, Abuloma area of Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that a Good Samaritan found the girl in an uncompleted building at Elimg alt=’Update: Missing 11-year-old girl found in uncompleted building in Port Harcourt, suspect arrested’ class=’img-responsive text-center’ style=’margin: auto;’bu on Sunday night and took her to the police station for identification.

The chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Rivers State chapter, Barr. Adata Bio-Briggs, who confirmed the development, said a suspect has also been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction.

She added that Naomi has been reunited with her relieved family. (www.naija247news.com).