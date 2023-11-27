Lagos Police Arrest Man Behind Dangote Cement Price Slash Scam

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Benjamin Ezeukwe aged 28 for masterminding and fleecing hundreds of innocent Nigerians in an elaborate cement-price-slash scam.

Benjamin was arrested on October 19, 2023 in Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command of the State Command. Found in his possession were one Tecno phone, one IPhone, three SIM cards including that of 08039691980 which he used for the scam and a Toyota Avalon, which investigation revealed to be a proceed of his crime.

The suspect had in September, 2023 created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash. Numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of Naira to the suspect.

Investigation has so far revealed that the suspect had perpetrated several other similar scams. Suspect has since been arraigned.(www.naija247news.com).