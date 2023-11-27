Kebbi Police Inspector Dies In Lone Accident

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A police inspector attached to the Kebbi State Command has lost his life following a lone accident involving a police vehicle conveying officers on investigative duties.

The lone accident reportedly happened along Koko/Jega road on Saturday, November 25.

Police spokesperson, Nafi’u Abubakar, said in a Sunday statement that the crash occurred along Koko-Jega Road after a tyre burst, causing the Toyota Land Cruiser to flip three times into a roadside bush.

According to Abubakar, 10 officers, including a senior superintendent, were travelling for a crime scene visit in Koko/Besse Local Government under ACP Suleiman Sade when the rear tyre failed around the NNPC location in Koko.

“On 25/11/2023 at about 1000HRS, there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident along Koko/Jega road, involving a Police Toyota Land Cruiser with REG. NO. 5465D.

“The vehicle was conveying a team of policemen led by AC CID, Kebbi Police Command, ACP Suleiman Sade and nine others, while on their way to visit a scene of crime at Kendawa village, Dutsinmari District of Koko/Besse Local Government Area.”

It was gathered that one of the rear tires of the vehicle burst and it somersaulted three times into the nearby bush.

All the occupants were rushed to a hospital in Koko where Inspector Sa’idu Idiya was confirmed dead by a doctor. His remains and those of other injured policemen were later moved to Birnin Kebbi’s FMC for further treatment.

“The scene of accident was immediately visited by a team of Policemen from Koko Division and evacuated the victims to General Hospital Koko for treatment, where one Inspector Sa’idu Idiya of the SCID died as confirmed by a Medical doctor.

The deceased officer was buried in accordance with Islamic rites.