Cases & Trials

Kano Grand Khadi grants 147 offenders bail, constitutes committee to review amputations

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kano, Nov. 27, 2023.

The Kano State Grand Khadi, Dr Tijjani Ibrahim-Yakasai, has set up a committee to review the case of a long term convict awaiting for amputation for 18 years in custody.

Ibrahim-Yakasai also granted bail to 147 offenders with minor offences in two custodial centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Nigerian Correctional Service Kano Command’s Spokesperson, SC Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Monday in Kano.

He said that the decision was to decongest and free those languishing in the custodial centres in the state.

According to him, the committee comprises six judges, headed by an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola.

“A Kano Shari’a Court had earlier ordered the amputation of a convict’s left leg and right hand in its judgment for committing theft.

“The committee will review the case for staying 18 years in Kano Correctional Center without executing the sentence.”

Ibrahim-Yakasai urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and shun any form of misconduct that may lead to recalling them to correctional facilities.

On his part, the Controller of Corrections, Kano Command, Mr Suleiman Mohammed-Inuwa, thanked the Grand Khadi for decongesting the facilities in the state.

He urged the released inmates to be of good behavior and examplary character to others.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

