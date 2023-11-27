Kano: APC Chair Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Attorney General, Threatens Legal Action

Nov 27,2023.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, to retract his allegation of bribery against APC leaders in the state or face legal action.

Abbas in a letter dated November 23, 2023, addressed to Dederi, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the state’s top law officer had accused APC leaders of influencing the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal and the justices of the Court of Appeal to sack the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He said Dederi had gone on national television to "maliciously and falsely allege that the decision of the tribunal to deliver judgement via Zoom was because of interference."