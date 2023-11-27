Menu
Kano: APC Chair Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Attorney General, Threatens Legal Action

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 27,2023.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, to retract his allegation of bribery against APC leaders in the state or face legal action.

Abbas in a letter dated November 23, 2023, addressed to Dederi, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the state’s top law officer had accused APC leaders of influencing the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal and the justices of the Court of Appeal to sack the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He said Dederi had gone on national television to “maliciously and falsely allege that the decision of the tribunal to deliver judgement via Zoom was because of interference.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

