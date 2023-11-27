Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors gain N65bn as ASI returns 0.17% WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading of equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed on a bullish note as 59 stocks appreciated in value, thereby gaining N65 billion in one week.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.17% to settle at 71,230.48 points and N39.173 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.4 billion units of shares were traded in 33,230 deals, valued at N22.665 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 59 stocks gained against 21 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

MECURE led other gainers in the course of last week with 60.73% growth, closing at N9.21 from the previous close of N5.73.

MULTIVERSE, Unity Bank, Secure Electronic Technology and DEAPCAP grew their share prices by 60.06%, 57.26%, 52.78% and 52.08% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers includes: DAAR Communication 50.00%, Guinea Insurance 41.67%, NEIMETH 39.38%, Veritas Kapital 27.59% and Sovereign Trust Insurance 27.27% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

THOMASWYAT led other price decliners, shedding 42.22% of its share price to close at N2.08 from the previous close of N3.60.

ELLAHLAKES, STANBIC IBTC, Academy Press and International Breweries shed their share prices by 10.05%, 7.08%, 5.56% and 5.56% respectively.

Other price decliners includes: Nigerian Breweries (5.00%), NPF Microfinance (4.76%), Champion Breweries (4.17%), CWG (4.15%) and Prestige Assurance (3.64%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

