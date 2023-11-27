Menu
Security News

Hoodlums Kill Two Police Officers In Imo Community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 27, 2023.

Gunmen on Monday wreaked havoc at the popular Ahiara junction, Ahiara Mbaise in Imo state killing two officers while the residents of the area scampered for safety.

According to a video trending on social media, a police officer could be seen lying lifeless and another in excruciating pain while fighting for his life as some residents could be seen trying to help him.

Confirming the attack, the Imo Police Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said a joint security personnel of the military and police are at the crime scene to track and apprehend the criminals.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, Commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives combing the scene of crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of two Policemen at Ahaira Junction, in Ahaizu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.” (www.naija247news.com).

