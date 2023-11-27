Menu
Auto Crash Kills Eight Persons In Kwara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than eight persons reportedly died in an auto accident at Oke Onigbin, along the Omu Aran-Ilorin highway in Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State, on Friday.

A statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector Public Relations Officer, Busari Basambo, on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital, disclosed: “A fatal road traffic crash occurred on Friday evening at Oke Onigbin, along Omu Aran-Ilorin Road, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, around 7:40 pm. The accident involved a Mack trailer and a Mitsubishi bus.”

Personnel of the FRSC standby rescue team at the Omu Aran Unit Command were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations by our men revealed that the Mitsubishi space wagon travelling to Ilorin while overtaking a bus collided with an oncoming Mack trailer.

“It resulted in the deaths of eight persons on the spot—one male adult, three female adults, and four children—while six others sustained various degrees of injuries,” PRO said.

He said the corpses were deposited at a mortuary in Omu Aran.

He noted that further investigation revealed that the crash was caused by speed, wrongful overtaking, and poor visibility.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

