Amaechi Muonagor is down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke – Actor Tony Oneweek

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, author, musician and politician, has given an update on his cousin Amaechi Muonagor’s health.

Tony revealed that Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

He added that he is undergoing weekly dialysis and also physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by stroke.

He explained that he and others have been helping financially but Amaechi’s treatment requires sustained funding.

He said there has been some improvement in Amaechi’s health and called for kind Nigerians to donate towards supporting Amaechi’s treatment.

This comes one month after Amaechi cried out for help and told Nigerians that he cannot walk due to the sicknesses he’s battling.(www.naija247news.com).

