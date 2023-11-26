Menu
Politics & Govt News

You Have Added Tremendous Value – Peter Obi Celebrates Atiku at 77

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 26,2023.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has praised Atiku Abubakar, his rival under the Peoples Democratic Party, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

Obi on Saturday, took to his official X page to commend Atiku for his contributions to the growth of the nation.

He labelled Atiku as his “very dear respected elder brother and leader,” stated that the PDP candidate, through his numerous business establishments and educational investments, improved national productivity and manpower development in the country.

The tweets read in parts, “Along with your family, friends and numerous well-wishers, I celebrate your many contributions to the socio-political and economic development of our beloved country and in particular your unique role in deepening our nation’s democracy.

“You have undoubtedly positively impacted the nation’s economic growth through your various business establishments which not only create jobs for our people but add to our overall national productivity.

“You have, also through your educational institutions continued to add to the growth of education and manpower development in our country. In this field, you have added tremendous value to all tiers of education through your investment in institutions at all levels: primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.”

The former Anambra State Governor prayed to God to grant the celebrant more wisdom and fruitful years ahead.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

