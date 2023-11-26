Menu
Why AY won’t perform at my show – Basketmouth

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

November 26, 2023.

Veteran comedian Bright Okpocha alias Basketmouth opens up on the reason his colleague AY Makun won’t be performing at his Lagos show this Sunday.

It would be recalled that prior to this year, the two big names in the comedy industry hadn’t really been on best of terms. Apparently, their issue dates back to an incident that occurred 17 years ago which caused them to quarrel for over a decade, avoiding and refusing to speak with each other.

Although Basketmouth had publicly apologized to AY and put an end to their longstanding beef, he revealed that he wont be performing at his event that holds tonight.

By way of explanation, he said that AY Makun wouldn’t be performing or making a cameo at the event which is set to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, because the event is scripted.

He made this known while speaking in an interview with the TV channel, Arise TV news.

Basketmouth said:

“AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing they just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”(www.naija247news.com).

