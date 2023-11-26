Menu
Politics & Govt News

We remain unshaken by Appeal Court judgement – Delta APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 26,2023.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State has rejected the Appeal Court judgment on the state’s governorship election.

The party said it would challenge the judgement at the apex court.

The APC said in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Barrister Valentine Onojeghuo that it was confident that the mandate given to it by the good people of the State, who believe in its laudable programmes and the capability of its candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, would be restored.

The past, which commended its team of lawyers for a good job, said it was hopeful of getting a favourable judgment at the apex court because it had a watertight case.

While commending its members for their steadfastness, support and loyalty, the party prevailed on them to remain calm and hopeful, assuring them that “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

The statement further emphasised that “our stolen mandate will surely be restored. It is only a matter of time.”

The APC said the judgment of the Appeal Court cannot stand the test of time.

“We have no iota of doubt that we shall reclaim our mandate at the Supreme Court. We have absolute confidence in the apex court to do justice to our case,” it said.(www.naija247news.com)

 

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Announces New Fee For C-of-Os
