Politics & Govt News

Datti Baba- Ahmed Owned Baze University Barred From Admitting Law Students For Five Years

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 26,2023.

Baze University, owned by the Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has been barred from admitting students into its Law Faculty for five years.

While announcing the ban, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) said the institution repeatedly violated its admission quota of 50 students per session into the Law Faculty as approved by the council.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists by the Acting Secretary and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School, Ms Aderonke Osho, in Abuja on Friday, November 25, 2023.

Findings by the Nigerian Law School revealed that Baze University has a carryover of 347 backlogged law graduates awaiting admission.

The school was also fingered for improperly running a 3-year law degree for some candidates instead of the accredited 5-year national benchmark curriculum.

“At its Quarterly Meeting held on November 23, 2023, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) presided over by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN, OFR considered the report of the Accreditation panel to the Faculty of Law, Baze University, Abuja.

“It emerged from the findings by the Panel led by the Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN that:

“(1) Baze University consistently and most flagrantly had contravened its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education with the result that the Faculty is currently having a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

“(2) Since 2017 the Council of Legal Education had grappled with the excesses of Baze University by admitting over 750 law students which ordinarily would have taken about 15 years of admission based on the quota allotted to the University.

“(3) Baze University runs a three (3)-year LL.B programme for some UTME candidates without the approval of National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB and Council of Legal Education. Under the NUC Minimum Benchmark Academic Standard (BMAS) for law degree programme in Nigerian Universities, Law is a five (5)-year programme for UTME candidates and four (4)-years for Direct Entry students.

“The Council of Legal Education after thorough consideration of these infractions resolved as follows:

“(i) The imposition of a moratorium on admission of law students to the Faculty of Law, Baze University Abuja with immediate effect;

“(ii) The moratorium will last in the first instance for a period of 5 years and may be renewed if no satisfactory action is taken to remedy the situation.

“(iii) The Council in the interest of the innocent students, parents and guardians will use the five-year period to find ways to deal with the backlog of law students admitted by Baze University in excess of its admission quota.

“(iv) Follow-up visits will be paid to the University to ascertain the extent of the measures it has taken to remedy the anomalies observed during the accreditation visit.

“(v) The National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Parents, guardians, prospective applicants and members of the public are hereby put on notice on the status of Baze University Abuja and its faculty of Law.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

