Benue Police rescue kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects

November 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Benue said it rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a tax collector and 17 others in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene in Makurdi.

According to the statement, some bandits invaded Mchia Market on Nov. 23 in Logo LGA and kidnapped two traders.

The statement stated that following the incident, kidnappings of traders and information received by the command, the Police raided the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector and rescued the victims.

The statement further stated that the Police also arrested the tax collector and 17 others.

“The victims stated that they were held hostage and their families were given one week to source for N10 million and pay as ransom for their release before the arrival of the Police.

“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were arrested for further investigation.

“Items recovered from them include one dane gun and machetes.”

The statement further stated that the CP enjoined the people of Logo LGA to cooperate with Police teams sent to the area by giving them useful information as the investigation continued.(www.naija247news.com).