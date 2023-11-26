Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Benue Police rescue kidnap victims, arrest 18 suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Benue said it rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a tax collector and 17 others in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene in Makurdi.

According to the statement, some bandits invaded Mchia Market on Nov. 23 in Logo LGA and kidnapped two traders.

The statement stated that following the incident, kidnappings of traders and information received by the command, the Police raided the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector and rescued the victims.

The statement further stated that the Police also arrested the tax collector and 17 others.

“The victims stated that they were held hostage and their families were given one week to source for N10 million and pay as ransom for their release before the arrival of the Police.

“Consequently, Zaki Nyam and 17 other suspects were arrested for further investigation.

“Items recovered from them include one dane gun and machetes.”

The statement further stated that the CP enjoined the people of Logo LGA to cooperate with Police teams sent to the area by giving them useful information as the investigation continued.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
11-year-old girl declared missing in Port Harcourt
Next article
Why Does Russia Underestimate China And South Africa’s (BRICS) Peace Initiatives?
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote under pressure as giant refinery nears production — FT

News Wire News Wire -
By Aanu Adeoye, Lagos & David Pilling, London Nigerian...

Why Does Russia Underestimate China And South Africa’s (BRICS) Peace Initiatives?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Global leaders struggle to resolve...

11-year-old girl declared missing in Port Harcourt

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An 11-year-old girl, Naomi Sotonye Elijah,...

Why AY won’t perform at my show – Basketmouth

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veteran comedian Bright Okpocha alias Basketmouth...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Dangote under pressure as giant refinery nears production — FT

Analysis 0
By Aanu Adeoye, Lagos & David Pilling, London Nigerian...

Why Does Russia Underestimate China And South Africa’s (BRICS) Peace Initiatives?

Members 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Global leaders struggle to resolve...

11-year-old girl declared missing in Port Harcourt

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An 11-year-old girl, Naomi Sotonye Elijah,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com