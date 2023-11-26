Menu
11-year-old girl declared missing in Port Harcourt

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 26, 2023.

An 11-year-old girl, Naomi Sotonye Elijah, has been declared missing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to her family, she was last seen on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Okilo Road, Abuloma area of Port Harcourt.

Sotonye, a JSS2 student of MYREL TREASURE academy, was reportedly taken by a stranger while on her way to her mother’s shop.

Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should please contact the family on these phone numbers; 08165139430, 08129487309, 07035802277. (www.naija247news.com).

