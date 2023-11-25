Menu
Why Dino Melaye Had a Disgraceful Outing in Last Kogi Gubernatorial Election – Ebonyi Prophet

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 25,2023.

An Ebonyi-based prophet, Emmanuel Chukwudi has revealed why Senator Dino Melaye lost the Kogi State governorship election.

According to him, the reason is because Melaye failed to listen to wise counsel.

Chukwudi, who predicted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Usman Ododo would win the election, claimed Melaye lost after certain prophets gave him false hope.

Prior to the election, the General Overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Church Worldwide, had in a series of prophecies said that Governors Hope Uzodinma and Douye Diri of Imo and Bayelsa States, respectively, would be re-elected.

Speaking again on Friday concerning Melaye, he said “I want to sound a note of warning to Dino Melaye because he has been a noise maker.

“Long before now, I gave a prophecy that was widely reported by journalists, and God showed me that they are going to disgrace him out of the Senate. I urged him to come so that I will pray for him and give him direction so that he may fulfil his destiny. But he refused. He believed that the small money he was getting at the Senate would save him.

“But you have seen how he was later disgraced out of the Senate. Now, I have a piece of advice for him. I am once again inviting Dino Melaye to come and meet me, let me tell him what to do. Those people he calls prophets praying for him are false. They don’t have what is needed for his salvation.

“They told him he was going to be governor of Kogi State this year, but see the way he was disgraced at the election. This confirms that those people are false prophets from the pit of hell.

“He must come and see me if he hopes to move forward; he has a very bright future, but he is walking in darkness. This is my second warning to him.

“If he refuses to do what I tell him, he can never win any election again because the enemy has plotted to ensure that he never rises again.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

