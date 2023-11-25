Tinubu Urges APC Governors To Remain Servants Of The People

Nov 25,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has advised governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to always put the interests of the people first and work for the good of their states.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed in a statement on Friday that Tinubu stated this when he received the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the returning Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and the Governor-elect of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Tinubu, addressing the governors, said: “You worked hard for this victory. I am very proud of you, but the real challenge has only started, and it will stare you in the face. That is the challenge of good governance. Make sure that everyone is carried along. You are now the servants of the people. To God be all the glory for the victories, and may God guide you.

“Once the people of Nigeria and their concerns are the focal point of your plans and actions, not only will governance be easier for you, but you will enhance the value of your states and the masses of the people will have new opportunities to grow and enjoy a new standard of living. This must be your driving focus as governors, but especially as governors elected on the platform of our great party.

“Two out of three is not a bad way to start. We will focus not on winning the elections alone but on delivering for the people. They are sovereign, and when we achieve what we promise, voters will respect us. We will work with you at the sub-national levels, and we will uphold the strength and superior excellence that is symbolised by the eagle on our coat of arms,” the President concluded.”

According to the statement, the national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who led the governors-elect and APC stalwarts to meet with President Tinubu, said the party’s candidates conducted themselves with integrity as directed by the President during the elections and that the party had conceded victory to the opposition in Bayelsa State.

“We lost the election in Bayelsa, and we have conceded in good faith. You directed that the elections should be free, fair, and peaceful, and it was so,” Ganduje said.

On behalf of the candidates who contested the elections, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, thanked the President for providing strong and purposeful leadership at the centre, which enabled and energised their campaigns.

“We won because of the leadership you demonstrated. The country was struggling, but the economy has been responding to the reforms and rapid-response strategy you have put in place,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)