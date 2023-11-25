Menu
Some Christian Women Are Rude, Denying Their Husbands Sex” – MZFM Founder, Mike Bamiloye

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 25,2023.

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries, has spoken out about the negative attitudes of some married Christian women in their matrimonial homes.

Bamiloye, in a post on his verified Facebook handle on Saturday, said the so-called women in the Lord are fond of having their ways at all times.

According to him, such wives do not submit to their husbands while at home.

These women, he stated, look beautiful and keep smiling beside their husbands in church, but they are the direct opposite of what they portray outside the moment the couples leave the church.

The christian film producer described such women as stubborn, rude, disrespectful, stressing that they are stingy with their bodies to their husbands.

“Some married women in the Lord are fond of having their ways all the time. They never submit to their husbands. They never follow their husbands.

“They are beautiful to behold in beauty, they smile all the time, they stand beside their husband in the church, but they are not who they claim to be. They are the direct opposite at home. Stubborn, rude, unbroken, disrespectful and very stingy with their body to their husbands.

“They dictate their terms to give their husbands access to their body. They are hard at home, but soft in the church. Very unsubmissive and insensitive,” he stated.

Bamiloye prayed for husbands married to such women, saying May God Almighty deliver men from such “sisters”.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

