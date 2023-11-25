Nuella Njubigbo welcomes baby boy

November 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo took to Instagram to joyously announce the arrival of her baby boy, whom she named Giovanni Munachimso.

The actress shared the exciting news with her followers, expressing her happiness and gratitude.

Nuella, who was previously married to movie producer Tchidi Chikere in 2014, revealed that her new bundle of joy is the product of her recent marriage.

The couple had separated in 2021, and in May of the same year, Tchidi Chikere made headlines by announcing his third marriage.

Shortly after, photos of Nuella and a man believed to be her new husband went viral, confirming her remarriage.

Nuella and Tchidi Chikere’s previous union had produced a daughter, and their separation had been a topic of public discussion.

However, the actress has now embraced a new chapter in her life with the arrival of her son, Giovanni Munachimso.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded Nuella's social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress on this joyous occasion.