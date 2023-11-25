Mohbad’s father begs for financial assistance to fund DNA test

November 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The father of the late singer Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba appeals to the public for assistance in funding a DNA test to determine the true paternity of his grandson, Liam.

Mr Aloba made the plea in an interview with Oriyomi Hamzat, a popular broadcaster based in Ibadan while urging Nigerians not to abandon him in his quest for justice for his son.

Highlighting the importance of conducting the DNA test in two different hospitals, Aloba emphasized his inability to accept his grandson, Liam, if the test reveals another man as the biological father.

When asked, Mohbad’s father stated;

“I want Nigerians that are fighting for justice for Mohbad not to get tired, they should please support me because I can’t do it alone.

“They should help me find out what killed my son. And I also want the DNA of his son to be done because I don’t want to accept a bastard child.

“I need help. You know as a father, I have to arrange money for the DNA, and I want the DNA carried out in two separate places. I have spoken to my lawyer,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).