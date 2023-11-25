“Marrying A Lady You Met As A Virgin Doesn’t Guarantee Peace”- Israel DMW Opens Up On Marriage

November 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Artiste, Davido’s right hand man, Israel Afeare (Israel DMW) has opened up on why his marriage with his wife, Sheila crashed after one year.

The couple got married in October 2022 but their marriage reportedly crashed in September this year.

The lengthy account details their meeting in February 2022, the progression of their relationship, and the subsequent challenges that led to their marital troubles.

According to Israel DMW, he and Sheila met during evangelism at their church, where she was described as a virgin and the daughter of a pastor.

The account suggests that Sheila initially set conditions for their relationship, expressing her commitment to saving herself for marriage.

The narrative goes on to describe Israel DMW’s efforts to upgrade Sheila’s lifestyle, including substantial financial contributions, the gift of a new iPhone worth N1.2million, and expensive shopping sprees.

Despite these gestures, he alleges that Sheila’s behavior changed after their luxurious wedding.

Israel DMW claims that Sheila began setting standards for him and accused him of embarrassing her on social media by constantly begging his boss, Davido, online.

The account emphasizes that he never raised his hands on her and respected women, denying allegations of physical abuse.

He wrote:

“Marrying a lady because you met her during evangelism as a virgin, a pastors daughter, a member of ur same winners chapel church, might not guarantee anything peace at all. Dnt be too eager or quick to trust people. People can change at anytime. People can be very ungrateful and deceptive. | met Sheila February 19, 2022. We became friends which later became intimate. She told me she would only loose her virginity to the man that would marry her, since her Ugep,Cross River, mother, who’s now 41, who had earlier married 2 different men, with 2 kids, before marrying her father and that she was over due at 21 for marriage. We fully agreed with her terms and conditions. | immediately began a full upgrade of her unkept situation by firstly giving her 300k and also replacing her tattered phone of less than 60k to a brand new iphone 12 Pro Max of 860k in less than 2 weeks.

I later also replaced the 12 Pro Max to a brand 14 Pro Max of 1.2m that she’s currently using to slay. I did a alot of shoppings for her. Bought her clothes and bags incuding expensive human hairs she’s using without sleeping with her then. I later proposed and she fully accepted. We later did a Legally introdution, traditional and white weddings in benin city. Sheila immediately changed by showing her real self after our wedding by wanting to set standards for me because she now felt she was blown as juju wife, fully verified on Instagram, with more followers from her earlier struggling 3k followers when i met her. A fully sapa girl i met with just 2,700 in her account.

I have never raised my hands on her any day. I dnt beat women at all. I respect them so much. The least money for her upkeep was 100k. She now wakes up to tell me that i derive dignity in begging my oga, and that i am fully a slave and that am disgracing her on social media. had earlier taking her to show same oga for the first time before we wedded, when we were in Abuja Transcorp Hilton, and oga asked her straight forward if she was ready for marriage, and she fully answered by saying yes and oga immediately gave her 500k for airtime. Oga was fully present in benin for my wedding, after cancelling a 140m show appearance. Oga…” (www.naija247news.com).