Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir Sacks 3,234 Workers Including A 13-Year-Old Girl

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At least 3,234 staff, including a 13-year-old girl reportedly recruited by former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, towards the end of his administration have been laid off by his successor, Abba Yusuf Kabir.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who made this announcement on Friday, November 24, while briefing newsmen on the report of the 22-member committee set up by the Government to ascertain the processes followed in recruiting the persons, said the sacked workers were ineligible to be in the Civil Service on the ground that some of them were underaged, junior and secondary school students while others were still undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and some with forged certificates among others.

Based on the observations and recommendations of the Technical Committee, the Governor, owing to his concern and humane disposition, has approved as follows: Reinstatement of a total of 9,332 staff that were found eligible by the committee. Proper placement and posting/deployment of eligible staff to relevant MDAs for optimal utilisation should be undertaken.

“The Verification Committee Report was received by the Government and its salient observations and recommendations were noted and accepted as follows:- That majority of the employments were not captured in the 2023 Approved Budget.

“That the employment did not take consideration of the actual manpower needs of the respective MDAs but was influenced by the desire to tie down the new Administration financially.

“Similarly, most of those employed did not undergo processes of screening and recruitment interviews as expected by the service regulations while a significant percentage of those employed had neither applied nor indicated interest to serve which forms a major aspect of employment requirement.

“That a number of students in their active study years were also found to be employed, including students of junior secondary schools, senior secondary schools and some in their early stages of tertiary education while a number of persons recruited were found to be undergoing their National Service Program (NYSC). Equally, a number of persons confirmed to be overaged or under-aged were found to be employed and on the State payroll.

“A number of those employed were found to have suspicious or forged certificates, while many non-indigenes were employed in spite of a large number of qualified unemployed indigenes roaming our streets. That those employed were wrongly placed through deployment to non-career posts or the calling of their respective qualifications; and that there were gross where officers with higher qualifications attracting senior cadre were employed on the junior cadre of the service contrary to the needs of the MDAs and approval granted for such employments.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say
Next article
Why Dino Melaye Had a Disgraceful Outing in Last Kogi Gubernatorial Election – Ebonyi Prophet
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Urges APC Governors To Remain Servants Of The People

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 25,2023. President Bola Tinubu has advised governors elected on...

Why Dino Melaye Had a Disgraceful Outing in Last Kogi Gubernatorial Election – Ebonyi Prophet

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 25,2023. An Ebonyi-based prophet, Emmanuel Chukwudi has revealed why...

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

News Wire News Wire -
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Euro-Zone Inflation Seen Back at Mid-2021 Low May Reassure ECB

News Wire News Wire -
Euro-zone inflation probably slowed this month to the weakest...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Urges APC Governors To Remain Servants Of The People

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 25,2023. President Bola Tinubu has advised governors elected on...

Why Dino Melaye Had a Disgraceful Outing in Last Kogi Gubernatorial Election – Ebonyi Prophet

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 25,2023. An Ebonyi-based prophet, Emmanuel Chukwudi has revealed why...

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

OPEC 0
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com