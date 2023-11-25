Menu
"If anything happens to me hold my husband responsible – Israel DMW's wife, Sheila

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sheila, the wife of singer, Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, says her husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her or any of her family members.

The former beauty queen on Friday raised the alarm that her life and that of her family members were in danger.

She alleged that Israel invaded her mother’s shop with hoodlums to harass her mum.

She made the allegations while reacting to Israel DMW’s claims that she and her family, especially her mum defrauded him and that she left their marriage as soon as she became famous.

Sheila said contrary to Israel’s claim that she and her family are “gold diggers,” she is from a well-to-do family, stressing that her dad and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole are “first cousins.”

She wrote via her Instagram story, “If anything happens to me or any member of my family, @IsraelDMW should be held responsible.

“Going to my mum’s shop to beat her up? You wan kill pikin, kill mama join?

‘This isn’t even something to be quiet about at this point.

“I was going to post this just yesterday! I held back because aside involving the police I reached out to someone I believe could reach him and would act on it, I say make I no forward so I don’t get the ‘oh you shouldn’t have brought it online.’

“Yesterday! This man carried boys to harass my mum at her shop!”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

