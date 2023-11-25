Menu
Farmer allegedly kills herder for grazing cattle on his farm in Osun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a farmer, Paul Amaechi, over the alleged killing of a herder for grazing cattle on his farm at Telemu village in Ago-Owu, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The mutilated body of the herder was said to have been found on Amaechi’s farm on Thursday, fueling suspicion of his involvement in the death of the deceased.

Spokesperson of the Osun NSCDC Command, Kehinde Adeleke, who confirmed the incident on Friday, November 24, said the remains of the deceased had been evacuated from the scene of the crime.

According to Adeleke, a herder who reportedly witnessed the attack, which led to the death of the deceased, reported at a police station in Orile Owu, where he said cattle had earlier grazed on the farm belonging to Ameachi, which made him and other farmers in the area lay ambush for them.

“Mr Paul Amaechi, who is a Tiv farmer, was arrested in respect of the alleged murder of a herder by a joint operation of the NSCDC and the police,” she said.

“According to an eyewitness, the suspect and his cohorts had allegedly laid ambush for the herders.

“The eyewitness, who is also a herder, said Amaechi was displeased after his farm was damaged by herders that took their herd of cattle there to feed there about two weeks ago. The eyewitness also said he was lucky to escape the ambush.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

