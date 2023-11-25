Menu
Elon Musk snubbed me’ – Rapper, Odumodublvck laments

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has recalled how he got snubbed by the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk.

Odumodublvck said he reached out to Musk and demanded a Tesla car from him following the success of his song with Blaqbonez, ‘Tesla Boy,’ which he believed promoted the brand in Nigeria but got snubbed by the CEO.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Baddie The Blogger.

He said, “I reached out to Elon Musk to get a Tesla for me and Blaqbonez, because ‘Tesla Boy’ was a hit. He aired [snubbed] me now. Fool.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

