Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

CBN to direct banks to raise capital base – CBN Governor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 25, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) say it will direct banks to shore up capital base to meet up with the projected one trillion dollar economy.

The Governor of CBN Olayemi Cardoso at the 2023 Bankers Dinner In Lagos Said Nigeria’s financial sector has demonstrated resilience in 2023 with key indications of financial soundness largely meeting regulatory benchmarks adding that the banks don’t have the sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a one trillion-dollar economy in the near future.

This is coming more than a decade after CBN under Prof Charles Soludo directed banks to raise their capital base to 25 Billion Naira.

Cardoso added that CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities that pumped over ten trillion naira in the economy and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy.

The CBN Governor also said recent developments in the payment services landscape have raised concerns regarding the use of technology and existing licensing and regulatory framework.

Looking ahead, the apex bank projected a growth rate of two point three six percent in the third quarter of 2023, with an anticipated increase to three point nine seven percent in the fourth quarter as various reforms take effect.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nuella Njubigbo welcomes baby boy
Next article
Mohbad’s father begs for financial assistance to fund DNA test
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I saw the signs before the marriage” – Israel DMW’s wife Sheila

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Israel DMW’s wife, Sheila speaks on...

Mohbad’s father begs for financial assistance to fund DNA test

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The father of the late singer...

Nuella Njubigbo welcomes baby boy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo took...

“Marrying A Lady You Met As A Virgin Doesn’t Guarantee Peace”- Israel DMW Opens Up On Marriage

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Artiste, Davido's right hand man,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I saw the signs before the marriage” – Israel DMW’s wife Sheila

Entertainment 0
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Israel DMW’s wife, Sheila speaks on...

Mohbad’s father begs for financial assistance to fund DNA test

Entertainment 0
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The father of the late singer...

Nuella Njubigbo welcomes baby boy

Entertainment 0
November 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo took...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com