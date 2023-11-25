Appeal Court Sacks Speaker Of Bauchi House Of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman

Nov 25,2023.

Speaker of Bauchi state house of assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has been sacked by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The appellate which removed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member as lawmaker representing Ningi Central Constituency in Ningi local government area of the state on Friday,

November 24, ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in the constituency following an appeal filed by Khalid Abdulmalik-Ningi of the All Progressive Congress.

Suleiman who reacted to the judgement, said the support and solidarity he has been enjoying in Ningi remains intact adding that no amount of effort to pull him down will succeed.

While describing the judgment as a minor political setback which is not new in his political career, the Speaker said that he is ever ready for the rerun election.(www.naija247news.com)