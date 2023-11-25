Menu
Law and Order

Appeal Court Sacks Speaker Of Bauchi House Of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 25,2023.

Speaker of Bauchi state house of assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has been sacked by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The appellate which removed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member as lawmaker representing Ningi Central Constituency in Ningi local government area of the state on Friday,

November 24, ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in the constituency following an appeal filed by Khalid Abdulmalik-Ningi of the All Progressive Congress.

Suleiman who reacted to the judgement, said the support and solidarity he has been enjoying in Ningi remains intact adding that no amount of effort to pull him down will succeed.

While describing the judgment as a minor political setback which is not new in his political career, the Speaker said that he is ever ready for the rerun election.(www.naija247news.com)

Tinubu Urges APC Governors To Remain Servants Of The People
Abiodun mocks PDP’s Adebutu, says ‘stop running from pillar to post’
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

