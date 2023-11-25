Menu
Politics & Govt News

Abiodun mocks PDP's Adebutu, says 'stop running from pillar to post'

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 25,2023.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, mocked his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ladi Adebutu, asking him to join him in the business of the state instead of “running from pillar to post.”

The governor also said the judiciary has once again shown its commitment to upholding the rule of law in the country.

The governor spoke at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, while reacting to the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which affirmed his 18th March election victory.

I want to invite all our opponents who have tried their best in their quest to also govern the state; indeed, you mean well for the good people of the state.

“Having failed at the polls, tribunal, and the appeal, you should come and join hands with us and stop running from pillar to post.

“Having failed to buy the election, the tribunal and the appeal, stop running from pillar to post.

If you indeed mean well for the good people of the state, come and join hands with us in our determined resolve to build the future of this great state together,” Abiodun said.

The governor further acknowledged the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving him the platform to serve the people of Ogun state.

He also thanked the people of the state for entrusting their mandate to him and members of his party, affirming that his administration will continue to be fair, just, and equitable

While promising not to let the people of the state down, Governor Abiodun disclosed that he would continue to build on the foundation laid by his administration in the first term.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogun State National Assembly caucus, the Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuaib Salis disclosed that his members were solidly behind the administration of the governor.

He added that the governor is a man of character who has an unwavering commitment to develop the state.(www.naija247news.com)

 

