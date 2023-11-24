Menu
Politics & Govt News

Yahaya Bello Reportedly Freezes Kogi State Government Accounts

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 24,2023.

The Kogi State Government has ordered the freezing of all state and local government accounts with immediate effect.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Asiru Idris said no imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from government accounts henceforth.

According to the statement, “All Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby Cancelled forthwith.

“All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby frozen with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

