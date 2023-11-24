Unknown Gunmen assassinate PDP ward chairman in Imo State

November 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Local Government Area of Imo State, Hon. Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu.

Dozie, as he was fondly called, was shot dead in his residence which doubled as his business premises on Wednesday, November 23, 2023.

It was gathered that he was killed in the presence of his wife.

The Party’s Director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Owerri.

“It is true that the incident happened. He was killed in the presence of his wife. Eyewitnesses said the assailants were two in number and rode on a motorbike. On arrival, they met his wife and asked about her husband,” Obiaku said.

“As soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired several shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.

“The Ward Chairman’s mụrder has shaken both the PDP family and his community to their very foundation. Coming on the heels of the technical knockout the Party suffered in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State, his murder couldn’t have been more depressing.

“However, an unnamed Party woman has recently threatened to harm him since after the last governorship election in Imo,” he added.

Meanwhile, the federal lawmaker representing the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise/ Ezinihitte federal Constituency, Hon. Emeka Chinedu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Mr. Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Hon. Chinedu condemned the murder and called for a full-scale investigation, which he said needs to be conducted with utmost urgency and professionalism.

Hon. Chinedu also extended condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Smith, including his beloved wife, children, and members of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), while describing the deceased as a beloved member of the federal Constituency, who will be greatly missed.

He equally urged anyone with information that could aid the investigation to contact the authorities at their earliest convenience. (www.naija247news.com).