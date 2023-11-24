Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Uba Sani Affirmed As Kaduna State Governor

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Kaduna State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Delivering the judgment on Friday, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units of four local government areas (LGAs) where the exercise was deemed inconclusive.

The court stated that a key witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the tribunal hearing merely gave hearsay evidence as he was not present when the malpractices he alleged happened.

The appeal court held that the allegations of deduction of votes, stuffing of ballot boxes, and mutilation of sensitive electoral materials made by the said witness were born out of hearsay.

The court also held that the tribunal was right in dismissing the petition of the PDP and Isa Ashiru because the petitioners had abandoned their petition for their failure to apply for the issuance of a pre-hearing information sheet after close of pleadings as required by paragraph 18(1) of the first schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Japa: Nigerians Must Stop Migrating Abroad Without Proper Documentation, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers
Next article
Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria’s Economy
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Auto Crash Kills Four in Benin City, Edo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four persons were killed in an...

Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria’s Economy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax and...

Japa: Nigerians Must Stop Migrating Abroad Without Proper Documentation, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),...

Investors shun Tinubu’s reforms as Nigeria records flat Q3 growth as oil sector contraction slows

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
ABUJA, Nov 24 - Nigeria's economy recorded flat growth...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Auto Crash Kills Four in Benin City, Edo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four persons were killed in an...

Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria’s Economy

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax and...

Japa: Nigerians Must Stop Migrating Abroad Without Proper Documentation, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers

News Analysis 0
The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com