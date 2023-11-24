Police Apprehend Three suspected kidnappers and firearms manufacturer in Jigawa

November 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and a suspect who specializes in manufacturing locally-made firearms for criminals.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, November 23, 2023, said police also recovered three locally fabricated firearms, twenty-nine cows, four sheep, a broken bud of riffle, one chain and a boxer motorcycle.

According to the PPRO, the three kidnappers were arrested for kidnapping a 63-year-old businessman, Alhaji Shehu Kwaimawa in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was released at Baranda Forest in Dutse LGA after payment of an undisclosed amount as ransom.

“On 17/11/2023 at about 0130hrs a distress call was received from Kwaimawa village, Dutse LGA that, on the same date at about 0110hrs, unidentified persons armed with dangerous weapons entered Kwaimawa village, kidnapped one Alh. Shehu Kwaimawa ‘m’ age 63yrs a business man of Kwaimawa village and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money in his house,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, Dutse Division, rushed to the scene, where it was uncovered that the hoodlums came on foot and abruptly fled with the victim to an unknown destination. While efforts were being intensified to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“On 17/11/2023 at about 2100hrs, a report of the release of the victim was received, that the victim was released by his abductors, at Baranda Forest in Dutse LGA.

“Following a tip-off on the movement of some suspected persons, on 18/11/2023 a joint operation comprising Policemen from Dutse Division, Operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Dutse, and members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) went to Rigija Fulani settlement in Hara Village, Dutse LGA.

“On arrival at the village, twenty nine cows, four sheep, a broken butt of rifle, one chain and Boxer Motorcycle with registration No. KMC 790 HJ Kano were recovered, strongly suspected to belong to fleeing kidnappers. All were taken into custody for discreet investigation.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Samaila Adamu ‘m’ age 37yrs of Kwadiya village, Illiyasu A. Abdu ‘m’ 27yrs and Mamman Abdullahi ‘m’ 25yrs all of Malamawa village who were identified by the kidnapped victim to be among those that abducted him.

“Investigation is still ongoing at SCID Dutse, all suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,”

The spokesperson said the manufacturer of locally made firearms, Bashir Muhammed, was arrested in Ringim Local Government Area of the state on November 16.

“On 16/11/2023 at about 2300hrs a team of policemen attached to Ringim Divisional Police Headquarters led by the Divisional police officer in collaboration with local vigilante group, acted on credible Intelligence, arrested one Bashir Muhammed ‘m’ age 50yrs of Yandutsen Kawari village, Ringim LGA who specialized in manufacturing locally fabricated firearms, to miscreants who perpetrate their heinous act within Ringim and its environs,” the statement read.

“When a search was conducted at his residence by police detectives from Ringim Division, a locally-made pistol and two locally made rifles were recovered.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have manufactured so many of its kind and disposed them to unidentified persons.

“The Commissioner of Police Jigawa state command, having interviewed the suspect, directed that the suspect and exhibits be transferred to SCID Dutse for discreet investigation.

"The New Commissioner of Police Jigawa State command CP AT Abdullahi psc, use this medium to salute the courage of well meaning individuals and good people of Jigawa State in volunteering useful information to the security agencies in addressing security challenges in the state, and called on the people against taking laws into their hands as law will take its cause on any person or group of persons found wanting."