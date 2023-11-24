Menu
Naira Depreciates to N956/$1 at Official FX Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 24, 2023.

It was a bad day for the Nigerian Naira in the official foreign exchange (FX) market, the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), on Thursday, as it depreciated against the US Dollar.

The Domestic currency weakened against the greenback yesterday by 14 per cent or N115.80 to close at N956.33/$1 compared with the previous day’s N840.53/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The value of forex transactions recorded during the session reduced by 24.1 per cent or $47.71 million to $105.50 million from the $198.21 million posted a day earlier.

Also, in the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) window, the domestic currency depreciated against the American currency on Thursday by N3 to sell at N1,142/$1 compared with Wednesday’s value of N1,139/$1.

It was a similar scenario in the black market segment as the Naira suffered a loss of N2 against the US Dollar during the trading day to close at N1,162/$1 compared with the previous day’s exchange rate of N1,160/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

