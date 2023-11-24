Mohbad’s wife Wunmi demands international, local DNA test

November 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wunmi, wife of late singer, Mohbad, has noted that the DNA test demanded by his father-in-law, James Aloba to ascertain the true paternity of her son Liam must be conducted in Nigeria and abroad.

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo stated this on Thursday during an Instagram live session on her page.

While emphasising that the test would not be her financial responsibility, Wunmi insisted that the DNA test must also be conducted in Nigeria as well as abroad.(www.naija247news.com).