Law and Order

Man, 19, docked over alleged attempted theft at Trade Fair Complex, Lagos

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2023.

One Aliyu Mohammed, 19, on Friday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with attempting to steal armoured cable.

Mohammed, whose address was not provided, is standing trial before Magistrate D.S. Odukoya, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to commit felony.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge .

Odukoya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Dec. 18, for mention

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 17, at the Administrative Block of the International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, Lagos State.

She alleged that the defendant and others now at large, armed with shovels and other implements, attempted to dig up underground armoured cables in the complex in order to steal them.

Adesulu said that the defendant ran out of luck as he was apprehended by securitymen while his accomplices escaped.

She said that the cable was property of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 409 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

