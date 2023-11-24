Maku, Omeri never visited Ganduje to celebrate gov Sule’s victory – PDP

Nov 24,2023.

Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced former Information Minister, Labaran Maku, from reports of him visiting the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje to celebrate Governor AA Sule’s victory at the Appeal Court.

It was claimed that Maku and a former Director General of NOA, Mike Omeri visited Ganduje to celebrate Governor Sule’s victory at the Court of Appeal.

Reacting, the state chapter of the party said Maku and Omeri never participated in such an event.

A statement by Omeri, who is PDP’s Director, Media and Publicity of the Governorship Campaign Council, described the reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nasarawa State PDP Governorship Campaign Council has been drawn to an online report published by the Punch Newspaper suggesting that the Director General of the Council and former Minister of Information Labaran Maku (CON) and the Director Media and Publicity and former Director General of NOA, Mike Omeri (OFR) accompanied Governor AA Sule on a visit to the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to celebrate Governor AA Sule’s victory at the Court of Appeal, which nullified the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked him from office.

“We would like to categorically refute and debunk the mischievous media report as a baseless claim, as our Director General and the Director Media and Publicity have not participated in any such event, nor have they engaged in activities that align with the misleading narrative propagated by Naija247News.

Let us restate here that we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring the electoral mandate of our Governorship candidate, Dr. David Ombugadu as earlier announced by the PDP State Chairman, Mr. Francis Emokela Orogu that the party will seek redress against the erroneous judgment of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

“We therefore urge the public and media organizations to exercise caution and verify information before disseminating it, as the spread of misinformation undermines the democratic process and can have severe consequences for individuals and our political party.

“From the foregoing, we demand the Punch Newspaper to immediately retract the false report and tender an unreserved apology or they should be prepared to meet us in court.

Our campaign remains focused on the principles of fairness, justice, and the well-being of the people of Nasarawa. We call on all stakeholders, including the media, to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy in reporting.”(www.naija247news.com)