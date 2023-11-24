Japa: Nigerians Must Stop Migrating Abroad Without Proper Documentation, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerian asylum seekers to leave legitimately and with proper documentation to avoid “unpleasant consequences”.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She stated this in light of a growing number of Nigerians migrating out of the country, a phenomenon locally referred to as japa.

According to a statement by the commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa gave the warning when she visited some Nigerians at a shelter in Brampton, Canada.

Expressing sympathy for their condition, the NIDCOM boss urged others without proper documentation who are seeking asylum to desist, saying the situation is getting tougher in many countries.

“It is just not worth it, more often than not,” she added.

PRESS RELEASE

CANADA: AVOID IRREGULAR MIGRATION, IT IS NOT WORTH IT- DABIRI-EREWA*

ABUJA: NOV. 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians travelling abroad to go legitimately, and with proper… pic.twitter.com/YCnjbIjHhg

— Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) November 23, 2023

See the full statement below:

CANADA: AVOID IRREGULAR MIGRATION, IT IS NOT WORTH IT- DABIRI-EREWA*

ABUJA: NOV. 23, 2023.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians travelling abroad to go legitimately, and with proper documentation to avoid unpleasant consequences.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this when she visited some Nigerians in one of the shelters in Brampton, Canada.

The NIDCOM Boss sympathised with their condition and urged others planning to travel without proper documentation, arrive the country to seek asylum, to desist, as the situation is getting tougher in many countries, adding that “ it is just not worth it, more often than not”.

Pastor Vivian Eruka , who runs the Bethel food bank and works with those in Shelters , informed that the Mayor of Brampton promised to make 800 more beds available and shelter.

Mr Wale Rabiu , owner of Matlock bakery donated hundreds loaves of Agege bread to the shelter inmates, while Mr Bayo Adedosu, a Nigerian living in Canada, and an immigration consultant also gave some words of counseling, adding that they should not talk ill about their home country, Nigeria, to avoid future repercussions.

Adedosu equally urged them to be patient and law abiding.

Migration is a human right issue but must be done legitimately and not irregularly.

E-signed

Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Director:Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,

NIDCOM.