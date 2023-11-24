Imo Gov Hope Uzodinma Suspends Commissioner, Special AdviserImo Gov Hope Uzodinma Suspends Commissioner, Special Adviser

Menu
Imo Gov Hope Uzodinma Suspends Commissioner, Special Adviser

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 24,2023.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has suspended the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

Uzodinma also suspended his Special Adviser and General Manager of Imo State Housing Cooperation, Mbakwe Obi.
The governor said the suspension of the duo takes immediate effect.
Uzodinma’s action was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu.
The statement reads: “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the immediate suspension from the office of the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.
“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi.”
Though no reason was given for the suspension, Atulegwu had been having issues with many communities in Owerri, the state capital.
Atulegwu was accused of allegedly taking over lands belonging to families and communities.
Some even went to court to challenge Atulegwu’s actions and policies.
The suspension is coming shortly after Gov Uzodinma was reelected for a second term.(www.naija247news.com)
Peters Anene, News Editor
