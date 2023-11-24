“If I could give advice to aspiring musicians, just be original – Davido

November 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has advised up-and-coming musicians to embrace originality in their artistic pursuits.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the OBO crooner recalled how he relocated from the United States to Nigeria to do music that was different from what the West was used to.

Davido noted that the uniqueness of the sound he came to Nigeria to develop eventually took him back to the United States as a superstar.

He urged up-and-coming artists to always make sure they stand out creatively.

In a video message shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Davido said: “If I could give advice to aspiring musicians, just be original.

“I used to live in America. I could have stayed just done what everybody else was doing. My calling was to go back home [Nigeria] and represent the culture [Afrobeats] and eventually, it still brought me back out here. But everybody else has their own path. The most important thing is be original.”. (www.naija247news.com).