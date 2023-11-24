Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

“If I could give advice to aspiring musicians, just be original – Davido

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has advised up-and-coming musicians to embrace originality in their artistic pursuits.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the OBO crooner recalled how he relocated from the United States to Nigeria to do music that was different from what the West was used to.

Davido noted that the uniqueness of the sound he came to Nigeria to develop eventually took him back to the United States as a superstar.

He urged up-and-coming artists to always make sure they stand out creatively.

In a video message shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Davido said: “If I could give advice to aspiring musicians, just be original.

“I used to live in America. I could have stayed just done what everybody else was doing. My calling was to go back home [Nigeria] and represent the culture [Afrobeats] and eventually, it still brought me back out here. But everybody else has their own path. The most important thing is be original.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops Arrest Suspected Trafficker, Rescue 5 Stolen Children In Plateau
Next article
1.6 Million Nigerians On HIV Treatment – FG
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

News Wire News Wire -
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Euro-Zone Inflation Seen Back at Mid-2021 Low May Reassure ECB

News Wire News Wire -
Euro-zone inflation probably slowed this month to the weakest...

Dubai Will Build $5 Billion Metro Line as Expats Flock to City

Bloomberg News Bloomberg News -
(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will spend 18 billion dirhams ($5...

Euro-Area Growth Outlook Faces Downside Risks, ECB’s Guindos Says

Bloomberg News Bloomberg News -
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

OPEC 0
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Euro-Zone Inflation Seen Back at Mid-2021 Low May Reassure ECB

Economic growth 0
Euro-zone inflation probably slowed this month to the weakest...

Dubai Will Build $5 Billion Metro Line as Expats Flock to City

Economic growth 0
(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will spend 18 billion dirhams ($5...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com