Law and Order

Court Remands Oyo Traditional Ruler, 14 Others Over Alleged Land Grabbing

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 24,2023.

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso has remanded one of the traditional rulers in the state

Naija247News reports that the traditional ruler, the Oloko of Oko, Oba Solomon Akinola, and 14 others have been remanded in Abolongo Custodial Centre.

They were remanded on Wednesday for alleged continuous violent attacks, attempted murder, and land grabbing.

Justice K.A. Adedokun gave the order when the state counsel, I. O. Abdulazeez, informed the court that the complainant, Dr Isaac Abiodun, had been attacked again by the defendants at Aagba village.

Those remanded by the court apart from the traditional ruler include Chief Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiu, and Adejare Adeleru.

Others are Samson Ogunmola, Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan, Olusegun Oyelekan, and Sheriff Adio.

Justice Adedokun, while speaking, frowned at the latest violent attack on Abiodun.

The judge ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the suit until November 27 for a bail application hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

