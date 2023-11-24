Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

Chevron Nigeria Limited reiterates commitment to partnership for sustainable development

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL – (“NNPCL/CNL JV”), confirms that CNL is committed to partnership with various stakeholders including the communities neighbouring its areas of operations in the Niger Delta, for sustainable development.

CNL affirms that it is engaging with relevant stakeholders including the protesters at its Terminal and Escravos Gas—To-Liquid (“EGTL”) jetties, community leaders, traditional rulers, the Board of Trustees (“BOTs”) of the Warri Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC”), the Delta State Government, and other critical stakeholders to ensure the peaceful vacation of the protesters who have blocked access to the Terminal and EGTL jetties since November 21, 2023.

The protesters are demanding for the renaming of the Warri Kingdom Onshore Host Community Development Trust (“HCDT”) and involvement in the nomination of additional persons for inclusion on the Board of Trustees (“BOT”) of the HCDT. In addition, they are requesting for mobilization of their community workers for the EGTL Turn Around Maintenance (“TAM”) activities.

CNL’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn reaffirms CNL’s strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. “As a law-abiding corporate citizen, CNL is committed and continues to make progress in the operationalization of the respective HCDTs in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. We continue to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders, including community leaders and traditional rulers towards the operationalization of the HCDTs. Also, CNL is committed to ensuring the participation of community workers in the EGTL TAM in line with the manpower mobilization plan”, he said.

Esimaje stated that contrary to untrue media reports about some protesters that are allegedly missing, verifiable reports on ground indicate that none of the protesters are missing. He reiterated CNL’s priority on the safety of the people, the environment, and assets in all its operations and noted that CNL will continue to engage the relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues amicably.

“CNL advocates respect for the rule of law and use of constructive dialogue in the resolution of all issues,” he concluded.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ZENITH BANK REWARDS 2023 ZECATHON WINNERS WITH MASSIVE CASH PRIZES
Next article
Investors shun Tinubu’s reforms as Nigeria records flat Q3 growth as oil sector contraction slows
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Auto Crash Kills Four in Benin City, Edo State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four persons were killed in an...

Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria’s Economy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax and...

Uba Sani Affirmed As Kaduna State Governor

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the...

Japa: Nigerians Must Stop Migrating Abroad Without Proper Documentation, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Auto Crash Kills Four in Benin City, Edo State

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Four persons were killed in an...

Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria’s Economy

Revenue and Taxation 0
The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax and...

Uba Sani Affirmed As Kaduna State Governor

North West 0
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com