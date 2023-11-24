Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Auto Crash Kills Four in Benin City, Edo State

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Four persons were killed in an accident that happened yesterday, Nov. 23, in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Several persons also sustained injuries in the accident that happened in the New Benin area of the Benin metropolis.

It was gathered that the accident happened when a vehicle that was heading towards Ugbowo lost control and ran into passersby, killing four persons on the spot and injuring others.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the number of casualties.

He said the vehicle had a brake failure and, in the process, ran into passersby killing some persons and injuring others.

“The accident happened in the morning and before our officials could reach there, Edo State Traffic Management Agency had already rushed the injured ones to the hospital and deposited the corpses at the morgue.

"I can't ascertain the number of casualties but few persons died and others sustained injuries," he said.

Tax Reform Committee Raises Alarm Over N6 Trillion Annual Tax Waivers Impact on Nigeria's Economy
