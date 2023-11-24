Menu
Law and Order

3 docked over alleged theft of N100,000 crankshaft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nov. 24, 2023.

Three men were on Friday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with stealing a vehicle crankshaft estimated at N100,000.

The three men, Adamu Daudu, 25; Ali Hasmin, 26; and Abdullahi Musa, 32; are standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

When the charges were read to each of the defendants, all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 9, at Tedi Onireke in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendants conspired to steal the crankshaft of a vehicle belonging to a company, Georgio Dredging Company in Lagos.

A crankshaft is a component part of a vehicle that controls the opening and closing of valves through the combustion process.

Uche said that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Layeni, granted each defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 29, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

