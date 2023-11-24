Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

1.6 Million Nigerians On HIV Treatment – FG

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 24, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A total of 1.63 million Nigerians out of the 1.8 million persons currently living with HIV in the country are on Antiretroviral treatment, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS ( NACA), h0as said.

Director-General of the agency , Dr Gambo Aliyu, stated this Friday while briefing newsmen ahead of this year’s World AIDS Day, Nigeria has the second-largest burden of HIV infection.

Aliyu said Nigeria like many other countries has made significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS, adding that there is however still much to be done to achieve the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

He said approximately 58% of the persons living with HIV are estimated to be female, while 42% are male.

He said, “The national average of mother-to-child transmission rate of 22% is driven by a large number of states with transmission rates above 25%, and few states with rates below 15%. Nigeria is responsible for about 30% of the world’s gap in prevention of mother to child transmission ( PMTCT).”

He said it is important in line with the theme of this year’s World AIDS Day ‘Communities: Leadership to End AIDS by 2030” to mobilize community leaders for gender-equitable social norms and gender equality in the uptake of HIV prevention including prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV, treatment, and care services.

Dr Aliyu called on all stakeholders to renew their dedication to the national HIV/AIDS response, adding “Let us bolster community-led initiatives, strengthen partnerships, and champion policies that uphold the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their HIV status.”

Amobi Ogah, Chairman House Committee of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria control ( ATM), said the parliament will work towards budgetary allocation in the fight against HIV/AIDs.

National Coordinator of the Network of People Living With HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPHWAN), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said there is need to put people living with HIV at the centre of any HIV response in other to make impact.

He said, “To achieve this, we need to put the community and network at the center of the response. It is also an opportunity to harness the power for such change by putting the people first, and ensuring equal access for all. We also want to close all existing gaps, treatment and prevention services, in other to end the AIDS.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“If I could give advice to aspiring musicians, just be original – Davido
Next article
Mohbad’s wife Wunmi demands international, local DNA test
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

News Wire News Wire -
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Euro-Zone Inflation Seen Back at Mid-2021 Low May Reassure ECB

News Wire News Wire -
Euro-zone inflation probably slowed this month to the weakest...

Dubai Will Build $5 Billion Metro Line as Expats Flock to City

Bloomberg News Bloomberg News -
(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will spend 18 billion dirhams ($5...

Euro-Area Growth Outlook Faces Downside Risks, ECB’s Guindos Says

Bloomberg News Bloomberg News -
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

OPEC+ moving closer to compromise with African producers, sources say

OPEC 0
OPEC+ has moved closer to a compromise with African...

Euro-Zone Inflation Seen Back at Mid-2021 Low May Reassure ECB

Economic growth 0
Euro-zone inflation probably slowed this month to the weakest...

Dubai Will Build $5 Billion Metro Line as Expats Flock to City

Economic growth 0
(Bloomberg) -- Dubai will spend 18 billion dirhams ($5...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com